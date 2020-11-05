UMATILLA COUNTY — In step with Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide extension through the end of 2020, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners extended the local state of emergency declaration for COVID-19 until January 2021 on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
“It will afford us a little more latitude in dealing with COVID-19,” Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer said.
Without an emergency declaration in place, Shafer said the state has indicated that counties may not be eligible for certain funding opportunities made available for funding virus response.
The extension comes as the Oregon Health Authority reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and 23 more cases on Nov. 3.
According to the Umatllla County Public Health Department's regional dashboard, the county has added 57 cases and one more person has been admitted to the hospital with the virus since Nov. 1
The Umatilla County Public Health Department has reported 3,530 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began, and 45 county residents have died.
