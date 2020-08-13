HERMISTON — When Brielle Youncs was named as a member of the Umatilla County Fair Court in January, this isn’t the fair week she was imagining.
Youncs, 16, of Pendleton, has long been involved in the fair through 4-H and FFA. She had been looking forward to serving as a princess on the court and all that normally entails, from representing the fair at parades and rodeos to hosting activities and contests on the fairgrounds. Like most of life in 2020, however, the pandemic put a damper on those plans.
“It’s definitely disappointing there’s not a lot of things we can do,” she said.
Despite the setback, she is still a princess for this year, and all fair court members will be invited to come back to the court next year if they choose. Youncs said she is also happy to be able to still participate in the 2020 fair through FFA as she drops off her goat, Zoomer, for judging.
“This is definitely way different than I think we all planned, but he’s a good-looking goat, and he will definitely make weight,” she said.
4-H and FFA youths or their parents are dropping off their animals at the fairgrounds at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center for weighing, photographing and judging throughout the week. Masks, social distancing and other precautions are in place at the drop-off point, and as per the organizations’ rules, the students are in no way required to show up at the fairgrounds to participate.
Lexie Bowen, 16, of Pendleton, said the day before her scheduled drop-off that she wasn’t sure if it would be harder or easier to say goodbye to her lamb, Al, than in previous years.
“I don’t know if it will be easier, because I used to struggle a bit giving away a lamb, especially after being with just that lamb for the whole week,” she said.
She said it was hard not being able to show her lamb in person to the judges this year — something she has done since she was 6 years old — but one thing FFA has taught her is problem-solving skills and making the best of a situation when things don’t go as expected.
“It shows problems happen and you have to live with it,” she said.
For members of the public interested in seeing the animals, confirmation judging is being livestreamed with commentary on the Hermiston School District’s YouTube channel, HSD Communications. The videos are also available for viewing after filming concludes.
Results of the judging and photos of the winning animals can also be found on the Umatilla County Fair Youth Livestock Auction Facebook page.
The livestock auction, which in the past has brought in more than $500,000 for area youths selling their animals, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, in an online format, with bidders placing bids live online or designating a fair board member as a proxy bidder based on photos of the animals and their measurements. As usual, people also have the option to donate add-on or “bump” money to bring up the price for youths whose animals fetched a lower price.
Anyone can watch the auction progress, but bidders must register through the Umatilla County Fair website ahead of time.
Kendall Cooper, 17, an FFA student from Stanfield, said even with just a photo to show bidders, instead of the usual networking she does with potential buyers, she had faith that the community would come through for its youths as usual.
“It’s such a vital thing that the community is not just going to forget about it,” she said.
Gay Newman, who was named with his wife, Alice, as this year’s grand marshals for the fair parade that was canceled, expressed similar optimism that the community would continue to support the fair, and that they would be back in good form next year.
“It’s tough,” he said of the things that had to be canceled during the pandemic this year. “And we understand why it’s tough.”
The Newmans have been heavily involved in the fair for more than four decades, and continued their participation this week as volunteers at the weigh-in.
Anna Browne, 4-H coordinator with the Oregon State University extension center in Hermiston, said in addition to bringing livestock to the fairgrounds, 4-H participants are also uploading homemade showmanship videos for judges to watch.
She said youths have also had fun participating in competitions, such as cooking and speech online through the video conferencing app Zoom.
“It’s been a bit of a learning process,” she said. “Some things we’ve done have been fun, just different. I appreciate the kids who have been willing to take the risk with the video format.”
