PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Public Health Department is partnering with local Hispanic outreach groups to distribute COVID-19 kits to Spanish-speaking farmworkers throughout the county.
The kits, which include cloth masks, sanitizer bottles and messaging about things like COVID-19 symptoms, are an attempt to connect with a community that officials say have been underserved and disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director, said that efforts like these are meant to improve communication and slow the spread of the virus in any way possible until a distributable COVID-19 vaccine arrives.
“If these efforts reduce that number by a couple a day, that’s huge,” Fiumara said, referring to reported daily cases, which have increased on average in recent weeks. “That’s huge from less people being sick, that frees up staff time to do better tracing to prevent others from getting sick.”
Fiumara said the coronavirus has hit Hispanic communities in Umatilla County especially hard. He said that working conditions and a lack of communication between health departments, businesses and their workers play a combined role in the high infection rates seen throughout the county.
“It’s a vicious cycle if the more behind we fall on our contact tracing, the more spread of virus you are likely to see,” he said. “Any little things that we can do to help stem that tide are worthwhile in our opinion.”
Amanda Walsborn, a supervisor for Umatilla County public health who helped organize the outreach effort, said the kits will have messaging attached about contact tracing, how to access resources to receive housing, food and cleaning supplies, and what to expect if you contract the virus and are required to quarantine. There is also information about how to access community financial support for things like utilities and rent, according to Walsborn.
“The kits were born out of a recognition that there is a need to get more hand sanitizers and masks out into the community, and we wanted to pair some more fresh information with those,” she said.
Walsborn estimated that around 1,500 kits will be distributed at various places throughout the county in cooperation with community groups like the Hermiston Hispanic Advisory Committee. The committee will then work with crew supervisors to go into the fields and distribute kits in-person at select farms.
It’s the second time in the past several months that the county has made such an effort, with the first coming in August as the East Oregonian partnered with the county to distribute over 25,000 masks included inside the newspaper.
For Walsborn, who has been a part of various outreach efforts like the COVID-19 kits throughout the pandemic, she feels a certain pride by serving the community where she grew up and doing whatever she can to relay a message of health and safety.
“When we’re trying to get information out there, it becomes apparent that not everyone is receiving the right information,” she said. “Rather than just expect that people would seek out information or are going to be reached through Facebook or the mail or newspaper, I think it’s important that everyone have the overarching information to keep safe.”
