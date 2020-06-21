UMATILLA COUNTY — Another 34 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority in Umatilla County on Sunday, June 21, bringing the county total to 268 cases.
The health authority reported 190 new cases on June 21. The total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Oregon is 6,937. The total, the health authority said, included another death, raising the state’s total to 190.
Umatilla County has had 2,619 negative tests and four deaths, according to the June 21 report from the health authority.
The health authority confirmed Morrow County had three new cases on June 21, bringing the county’s total to 31 positive cases. Morrow County has had 316 negative tests and one death.
Union County had three new cases, the health authority said, raising its total to 258 positive cases. It has had 1,239 negative cases and no deaths. On June 17, the Union County Board of Commissioners voted to take a step back in its reopening plans and are advising residents and businesses to act according to Phase 1 guidelines after testing 365 people from Island City’s Lighthouse Pentecostal Church revealed at least 236 members of its congregation have the virus.
The church held services in April and May, according to since-deleted posts on the church’s Facebook page, despite Gov. Kate Brown’s executive orders limiting gatherings.
The health authority said Wallowa County had one new case, bringing its total to eight confirmed cases. The county has had 357 negative tests and no deaths.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
The health authority released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3% of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10%.
The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.
Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. The health authority said it will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2% of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
