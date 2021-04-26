PENDLETON — Umatilla County recorded a coronavirus-related death on Friday, April 23, its first such instance since April 7.
The man who died was 61, according to a Umatilla County Public Health release. He tested positive on Nov. 4 and died at his home on April 9.
His death brings the county’s total to 84 since testing began last year.
