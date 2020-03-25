Umatilla County has new confirmed case of COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Health Department announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday afternoon, but did not give any information about where in the county the individual lived, the person's gender or their age.
The department stated in a news release it was not giving out any possible identifying information "in order to protect this individual’s privacy."
They did state that the person is hospitalized, and people who have had close contact with the patient are being notified.
The department is now posting totals of people tested and confirmed cases in the county on its website at www.co.umatilla.or.us/health. According to its latest tally, it has had a total of three positive cases out of 70 tests completed in a county of about 77,000 residents.
The news release stated that anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever and cough should call their primary care provider to discuss next steps, and testing will be done at the discretion of the provider, not the health department. General questions about COVID-19 can be discussed by calling 211.
On Wednesday afternoon the Oregon Health Authority was reporting 266 confirmed cases in Oregon and 10 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control was reporting 54,453 cases and 737 deaths nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.