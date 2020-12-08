PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Health Department announced the county’s fifty-first COVID-19 death in a Tuesday, Dec. 8, press release.
The victim, who had underlying health conditions, is a 74-year-old man who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Nov. 30 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington, according to the release.
The announcement comes as the health department reported 39 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 8, bringing the county’s total to 4,713 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
In all, 51 residents have died carrying the virus since the pandemic began, according to the health department.
