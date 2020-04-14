Umatilla County Jail population down nearly 25% during pandemic

PENDLETON — Population at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton has dropped nearly 25% from its usual daily average since the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more conditional releases, fewer people being booked into jail and a majority of court proceedings being put on hold.
According to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan, the jail’s daily population has hovered around 160 in recent weeks, which is a decrease of about 50 people from the usual daily average of 212.
The reduction is the result of a combination of efforts to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through the close-quartered facility, including local law enforcement showing greater discretion when deciding to arrest or cite someone.
“I really appreciate local law enforcement for stepping up and being a part of the solution,” Rowan said.
Agencies and departments from Morrow County to Wallowa County and everywhere in between house individuals at the Umatilla County Jail, and so each has played a role in the reduced population.
Those efforts were coupled with Rowan and his jail staff evaluating its population at the onset of the outbreak and each person in custody who was already at an elevated risk to COVID-19 because they’re over 60 years old or have underlying health conditions.
Rowan said eight people who fit the criteria were identified, and two of them have since been released. Another was transported to a mental health facility where he could receive treatment and be at a lower risk, while the other five remain in custody.
Other conditional releases have been granted after a standard evaluation of the severity of charges currently being held on, criminal history and history of appearing for scheduled court dates.
While the local jail population began to decline weeks ago, The Oregonian reported last week that Gov. Kate Brown had requested information from county officials about the potential early release of inmates in state prisons. According to a Friday report, 3,244 prisoners were identified as potential early release candidates due to age, health conditions or time remaining on their sentence.
As the state evaluates reducing its own prison population, any releases are unlikely to be followed by more reductions at the Umatilla County Jail.
“At this time, we don’t have plans for any additional releases,” Rowan said.
In the event that an inmate is suspected of being sick, Rowan said they have some segregation units, which are usually utilized for disciplinary functions, or for inmates with mental health conditions and or going through detox, where inmates could be quarantined.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus and his office have also played a role in the reduction efforts by closely evaluating bail amounts and conditional releases for those facing lesser charges for crimes like misdemeanor thefts, drug possession or failing to appear in court.
“We’re trying to do our part to balance the public health concerns with the public safety concerns,” Primus said.
Court proceedings have ceased for any defendant that isn’t currently in custody, Primus said, which accounts for a majority of cases. According to him, less than 40 people currently at the jail are awaiting trials, nearly all of whom are charged with Measure 11 crimes.
Measure 11 crimes include murder, manslaughter and sex abuse and carry mandatory minimum sentences without possibility for early release.
But while most cases are put on hold for the moment, defendants still have a constitutional right to a speedy trial. That right is often waived in order for the defense to prepare its case, but Primus is concerned about the potential health risks if they don’t.
“What are we going to do when we actually need to bring a jury in?” Primus said.
