PENDLETON — The Oregon Health Authority announced Umatilla County’s 60th COVID-19 death in a Friday, Jan. 8, press release.
The victim is a 50-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 5 at Good Shepherd Community Hospital in Hermiston, according to the state. He had underlying conditions.
The announcement came a day after the state announced the county’s 59th COVID-19 death, a 56-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence, according to the state. He also had underlying conditions.
The announcement comes as the county reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 8 and 158 new cases on Jan. 7, bringing the county’s total to 6,185 total cases since the pandemic began last year, according to the Umatilla County COVID-19 dashboard.
Morrow County reported 13 new cases on Jan. 8 and two new cases on Jan. 7, bringing its total to 866 cases, according to the Morrow County COVID-19 dashboard. Morrow County has had eight deaths since the pandemic started early in 2020.
