SALEM — Umatilla County was moved to the high risk category for COVID-19 spread on Tuesday, April 27, increasing restrictions on businesses and gatherings as cases are rising in the county.
At high risk, restaurants, religious establishments and fitness facilities can remain open at 25% indoor capacity. Grocery stores and other retail establishments can also remain open at 50%, according to the state.
The county had recently been placed in a "two-week caution period" after surpassing the mark of 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, which would move it from moderate to high risk.
Now, with 114 COVID-19 cases reported over the past two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the county would move back to high risk.
County officials have said that many of the cases are being traced back to social gatherings. Officials have also pointed to the county's low vaccination rates are also part of the reason why infection is spreading rapidly.
"In almost every single case, the people who are now being infected aren't vaccinated," Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said.
The county has long reported some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. According to the Oregon Health Authority, approximately 23% of the county's population is at least partially vaccinated, the lowest total in Oregon.
The change comes as fifteen Oregon counties were put back under the extreme risk category on April 27 as Gov. Kate Brown sought to stem the latest spike in pandemic infections.
The affected counties account for more than half of the state's 4.3 million population: Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk and Wasco.
One county, Hood River, was moved to high risk along with Umatilla County.
Nine counties will be in the high risk level, four at four at moderate risk, and eight at lower risk.
The extreme risk level shuts down indoor dining, limits crowd sizes, caps entertainment and exercise activities, and requires most businesses to close by 11 p.m.
“If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” Brown said.
Brown said health officials would review infection statistics each week and that no county would remain at extreme risk level for more than three weeks.
To cushion the financial blow to businesses, which will again have to shut their doors or curtail capacity and hours, Brown said she is working with the legislature on an emergency $20 million financial aid package.
The new limits will go into effect on April 30 for at least two weeks.
Brown said April 6 that no county would be moved into the extreme risk level as long as less than 300 people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19.
OHA on April 26 reported 319 cases, bringing the three-week hiatus of the most severe restrictions to an end.
Oregon on April 23 reported more than 1,020 new infections, more than double what it was two weeks ago — the sharpest spike of any state.
After more than a year of being at the lowest end of infections nationwide, Oregon has seen new cases of COVID-19 jump 54% over the past 14 days while infections have dropped 20% overall in the nation.
The key infection measurement for larger counties is cases per 100,000, with Klamath topping the list at 787 and Deschutes at 467.
The spread of more contagious variants is outpacing vaccinations, which now top 1.1 million out of the state's 4.3 million residents. OHA said the highly contagious B.1.1.7, known as the "UK Variant" because it first appeared in Britain, now accounted for the largest number of new cases in Oregon.
Though only 27% of Oregonians the 4.3 million people living in Oregon have been completely vaccinated, demand for shots has already started to slow in some parts of the state, OHA reported.
The percentage of residents in any county that have been fully vaccinated varies widely, from 34.4% in Benton County (home of Oregon State University's main campus) to 19% in Umatilla County in Northeast Oregon.
