UMATILLA COUNTY — After 21 days on the baseline, Umatilla County is moving back to Phase 1 of reopening starting Friday, Aug. 21, county officials confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“We’ve said from day one it takes everybody getting on board and helping, so I think it’s a compliment to the county,” Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said of the decision.
Murdock said Gov. Kate Brown informed the county of her decision the afternoon of Aug. 19.
While in Phase 1, personal services like salons, barbers and gyms can reopen alongside restaurants and bars welcoming n-person dining until 10 p.m. Indoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people, and cultural, civic and faither gatherings are limited to 50 people regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors. Other physical distancing and other sanitation guidelines and policies remain in place.
The move comes on the heels of newly reported COVID-19 case numbers declining in recent weeks.
Umatilla County reported 16 new confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, Aug. 19, just one day after reporting only nine new cases. That was the first day the county reported less than 10 new cases since June 24, and the county’s seven-day average of newly reported cases (19.4) is at its lowest since June 25.
When Brown sent the county back to the baseline phase on July 31, the county had reported an average of roughly 45 cases per day in the month of July and had a seven-day average of newly reported cases of 48.1.
