UMATILLA COUNTY — Money from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package continues to trickle down to Umatilla County, which is using some of it for a small business COVID-19 relief grant program.
Umatilla County Economic Development announced the start of the program in a Aug. 6 press release, which intends to distribute $5,000 grants to qualifying businesses proportionately throughout the county.
According to a press release, eligible businesses, including sole proprietors, must be directly affected by the state’s COVID-19 mandates. Business must also be headquartered and operating in the county and employ 50 people or fewer.
A business can only submit one application and nonprofits are not eligible.
The application period runs through Aug. 26 and business owners can apply for the grants at www.umatillacounty.net/grants. Paper applications are available at local city halls, where they can also be submitted.
