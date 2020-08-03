UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County surpassed 2,000 total cases of COVID-19 after reporting 122 new confirmed cases in a press release on Monday, Aug. 3.
Of the county’s 2,089 total cases, 1,984 have been confirmed and 105 are presumptive, meaning those individuals haven’t tested positive for the virus but have a known exposure to another individual who tested positive and are showing symptoms.
According to the press release, 256 of the cases are considered active while 1,810 are considered inactive. Someone is no longer considered an active case when they have gone 10 days since they began showing symptoms and are at least 24 hours removed from showing symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
There are 12 residents who have tested positive for the virus who are currently hospitalized, the release stated, and 23 deaths have been reported.
In an email from Ron Miles, public information officer for Eastern Oregon Correctional Institute in Pendleton, he stated there are 162 confirmed cases among the prison’s inmates and 15 among its staff. That represents 47 new cases among inmates since July 31, which Miles attributed to an entire unit being tested that day.
Forty-eight of those inmates are no longer considered active cases, Miles stated, and five tests are still pending.
Cases within the prison and among its staff are reported to and counted in the Umatilla County Public Health Department’s totals.
The Morrow County Health Department also reported its second COVID-19-related death.
According to a press release from the county, an 88-year-old male from north Morrow County died on Sunday, Aug. 2, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston. The individual had underlying health conditions.
