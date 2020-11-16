PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced three more county residents have died with COVID-19.
In a Nov. 16 news release, the local health department stated 49 county residents have now died with the virus.
According to the news release, an 81-year-old man who tested positive on Oct. 27 died Nov. 8 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. A 63-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 29 died Nov. 8 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. And a 66-year-old woman with underlying conditions tested positive Nov. 2 and died Nov. 13 at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland.
According to releases from Oregon Health Authority, Umatilla County had 39 new cases on Nov. 14, 47 new cases on Nov. 15 and 10 new cases on Nov. 16.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said last week that the new wave of cases was mostly driven by large parties of 30 to 50 people that were held in the area around Halloween.
