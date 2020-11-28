PENDLETON — Coronavirus cases are once again rising on average in Umatilla County, according to the county’s public health director and epidemiologist, as reported infections, deaths and hospitalizations reach record heights elsewhere in Oregon.
Since mid-October, average daily cases reported by health officials has increased from 13 cases per day to its current rate of 33 cases per day, according to data provided by the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
Though case counts have only reached about half of what was reported in Umatilla County over the summer, Joe Fiumara, the county’s public health director, said he is concerned that cases may be going unreported as residents are declining to work with contact tracers to track the spread of infection.
“We’re back to seeing more folks who aren’t answering the phone or are refusing to be interviewed,” Fiumara said. “If everybody answered their phone, we probably wouldn’t be where we’re at with this number of cases.”
As coronavirus cases surged to record heights throughout Umatilla County in July, 357 people with confirmed or presumed cases of the virus were unable to be contacted and interviewed by health officials, according to Fiumara. That’s nearly 25% of the county’s total cases that month.
“Our staff takes a lot of pride in their jobs, and when their task is to follow up with everybody, find their close contacts, find out who they’re talking to, they get discouraged when they spend all their time trying to do that and aren’t able to do so,” Fiumara said.
Although reported daily case counts have been lower in the past few months, Fiumara said the percentage of people who are not cooperating with contact tracers has increased in the county on average, raising concerns heading into a winter that has already shown record-high case counts, hospitalizations and reported deaths in the rest of Oregon.
Since Nov. 1, Oregon’s average daily case count has increased from 475 cases per day to 1,305 cases per day, as of Thursday, Nov. 26. In that same period, the number of Oregonians hospitalized with the virus has increased from 180 to 521, and the average weekly testing positivity rate increased from 8.1% to 16.4%, according to an Oregonian/OregonLive database that is tracking public health data throughout the pandemic.
Now in the second week of the state-mandated “freeze” initiated by Gov. Kate Brown to curb the rapid spread of infection, Fiumara said he’s unsure if the benefit of an overarching lockdown to slow the spread statewide outweighs the harm that will fall on businesses and families in Umatilla County.
“Our county commissioners have been very vocal that they believe the economic impacts from this are more harmful to our county than COVID is being,” Fiumara said. “Now, I think so far they have been right. The danger of what the state is trying to do is what’s going to happen in the future.”
Fiumara said when he heard the orders from Brown, he had several questions. He wondered if it was best to close facilities like restaurants, bars and gyms if the data wasn’t showing those facilities to be the primary source of outbreaks. He said he would be in favor of restrictions with more specifics geared to individual counties.
“There’s a difference for us in the surge now compared to the surge in July,” he said. “Most of the surge in July was driven by essential workers. We’re definitely seeing a much bigger uptick (now) in social gatherings and so forth. And I think that’s been the case for the state throughout this (pandemic).”
According to Fiumara, the county health department has determined that since the start of the pandemic, nearly 100 cases in Umatilla County have been tied to parties alone. However, this is likely fewer than the actual number, as people at several parties refused to tell the health department who else had attended.
“That makes us feel like there’s more of this going on than we’re aware of,” he said. “We’re what, eight, nine, 10 months of ‘Don’t go anywhere, don’t do anything.’ And at a certain point, people get tired of it.”
But there is some hope. As companies publish promising preliminary results of coronavirus vaccine trials happening across the world, and at rates significantly faster than previously anticipated, Fiumara said he is feeling optimistic.
Though he was among the many experts who were skeptical of federally funded companies competing to get the virus out at record pace, raising fears of botched results, Fiumara said he was reassured to see that multiple companies are coming up with similar, equally promising results through similar mechanisms.
“The technology we use has improved a crazy amount,” he said, reflecting on trials in past decades, which often take years to produce a distributable vaccine that is safe for public use. “That by itself tells me that we should be able to do it faster than we’ve ever done it before. That doesn’t remove the safety concerns, but it does make it plausible.”
One of Fiumara’s biggest concerns, however, is whether the vaccine will even make it to rural communities like Eastern Oregon. Some vaccines have to remain in a deep-freeze state throughout the shipping process.
State officials in a press conference with Gov. Brown on Wednesday, Nov. 25, confirmed that Oregon will receive limited shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government in December. Patrick Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, said authorities are still waiting for the vaccine to be authorized for emergency use, but added the vaccine appears to be “safe and effective.” Frontline health care workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by vulnerable populations, such as nursing home residents and essential workers.
“If the efficacy holds, and we truly get a vaccine that is 90 to 95% effective, that will allow us to eradicate this virus,” Fiumara said. “We’re planning for the worst and hoping for the best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.