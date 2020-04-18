Umatilla County reaches 25 COVID-19 cases

UMATILLA COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority announced one more confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Umatilla County resident Saturday, bringing the county total to 25.
Local contact tracing information and hospitalization status is provided by the Umatilla County Public Health Department, which doesn't report on new cases during the weekend.
As of Friday, 12 individuals who had tested positive had recovered, only one of the 12 known active cases was hospitalized, and 481 total tests had been run in the county. No deaths have been reported.
According to the Oregon Health Authority's latest data, 1,844 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, and 72 deaths have been attributed to the virus. Oregon residents have tested positive at a rate of about 5%, a significant difference between the national average of 17.6%.
According to a press release, the OHA is in the process of developing new testing guidelines that will emphasize protections for healthcare workers, first responders and "critical infrastructure workers," along with improving access to testing in healthcare settings.
The state is also prioritizing identifying and controlling the virus's spread in congregate care settings and eliminating racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 outcomes, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.