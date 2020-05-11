Umatilla County records second COVID-19 death

PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported its second death of a confirmed COVID-19 patient on Sunday.
According to a news release from Umatilla County Public Health, the patient was a 64-year-old male who tested positive on April 29 and died May 9 at Providence St Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. The individual had underlying health conditions.
“We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected, the release said. “UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress, such as changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, and seek help if needed.”
The release also pointed out that social distancing remains critical.
“It is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings,” the release said. “Please remember to remain at least 6 feet away from others.”
The county’s first COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old female who tested positive on April 14 and died April 30 at Kadec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
