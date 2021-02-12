UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Feb. 12, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Feb. 12 total comes after the county announced 27 new cases on Feb. 11.
The new cases put the county at 7,438 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county also reported one new death, bringing the county's total to 77.
Umatilla County’s 77th death with COVID-19 is a 71-year-old male who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Jan. 21 while incarcerated, according to a Umatilla County Public Health press release. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
Morrow County reported four new cases on Feb. 12 and six cases on Feb. 11, raising its total at 1,011 cases since the pandemic started. The county did not report any new deaths from the pandemic, leaving its total at 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.