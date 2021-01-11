UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health reported 182 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 11.
The case count includes totals for the weekend and Jan. 11. That brings the county up to 6,367 total cases reported to the health department since the pandemic began early last year.
Morrow County reported 26 new cases, for a total of 892 since the pandemic began.
Oregon Health Authority reported on Jan. 11 that so far 97,010 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.
