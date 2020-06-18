UMATILLA COUNTY — Another 19 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Umatilla County on Thursday, June 18, marking the third double-digit increase in the county this week and bringing the county total to 223 cases.
All 19 of the cases reported June 18 are self-isolating at home, though the Umatilla County Health Department continues to note that many cases of the virus are being tracked to employees not staying home from work while sick.
"It is imperative that any person who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home," a press release stated. "Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick. Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness."
Those who are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, and diarrhea must stay home from work until at least 72 hours after those symptoms have ended.
Of the county's 223 cases, 144 are considered recovered while 75 remain active. There are currently three residents hospitalized with the virus, and four deaths have been reported.
Fifteen of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,591 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of June 18.
Earlier on June 18, Morrow County Public Health reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 22.
Both the cases confirmed on June 18 have been identified as close contacts of previously confirmed cases, according to a press release from Morrow County Public Health.
As of June 18, 12 of the county's 22 cases are considered recovered while 10 are still considered active. There are currently no Morrow County residents hospitalized with the virus, according to the release, and no deaths have been reported.
One of the individuals is the 14th resident of the Boardman area to have tested positive for the virus, while the other is the third individual from the the communities of Heppner, Ione or Lexington to test positive.
Five individuals from the Irrigon area have also tested positive for the virus, the release stated.
