UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Public Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14, bringing the county total to 1,139.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Umatilla County is second among the state's 36 counties with 137.4 cases per 10,000 people. Union County is first in the state at 138.6 cases per 10,000 people.
There are 12 residents currently hospitalized with the virus, which is the same number as the day before, and eight deaths have been reported.
Nearly 60 more cases that were considered active as of July 13 are now considered recovered, the release stated, and 513 of the diagnosed cases are considered active as of July 14.
While 1,073 cases have been confirmed, 66 are considered presumptive, which means a person is starting to show symptoms after being exposed to a previously confirmed case but has not yet tested positive for the virus.
There have been 6,570 total COVID-19 tests conducted for Umatilla County residents, with a positive test rate of over 16%. That's the second-highest rate in the entire state, which has an average positive test rate of about 4%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
