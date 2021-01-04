UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 4.
The case count includes totals for Friday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day), the weekend and Monday, Jan. 4. That brings the county up to 5,863 total cases reported to the health department since the pandemic began.
Morrow County reported 28 new cases, for a total of 843 since the pandemic began.
Oregon Health Authority reported on Jan. 4 that so far 48,725 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, out of 190,500 doses that have been delivered to sites in Oregon so far.
