PENDLETON — Umatilla County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The number was down from 41 new cases reported on Nov. 17. According to the regional COVID-19 dashboard for Eastern Oregon, Umatilla County has had a total of 3,950 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths since the pandemic began.
Morrow County reported two new cases on Nov. 18.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority sent out a news release on Nov. 18 reporting as of midnight the state had 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths, bringing the state's total to 59,669 cases and 788 deaths of people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
