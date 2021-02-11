UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, Feb. 11, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The new cases put the county at 7,420 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county did not report any new deaths, leaving the county’s total at 76 deaths.
Morrow County reported six new cases for a total of 1,007 since the pandemic started. The county did not report any new deaths from the pandemic, leaving its total at 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.