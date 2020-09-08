UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County reported the 40th death of a county resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
According to a press release, the resident was a 68-year-old male who tested positive for the virus on June 23 and died at a private residence on July 16.
"The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death," the press release stated.
Umatilla County Public Health also reported 36 new confirmed cases of the virus stretching from Friday, Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, which matched the number of new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
According to numbers from Umatilla County Public Health, there have been 2,795 total cases within the county. This count includes 148 presmptive cases of the virus, which refer to the number of people who have symptoms and a known exposure to someone who has tested positive but have not yet tested positive themselves.
If those individuals test positive, they are then recategorized as confirmed cases and removed from the tally of presumptive cases.
Hospitalizations have declined to five as of Sept. 8, according to the press release.
