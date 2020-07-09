UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health reported another 54 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional hospitalization due to the virus on Thursday, July 9, according to a press release.
The county has now reported 938 cases of the virus, 533 of which are still considered active and 398 that are considered recovered. The 14 current hospitalizations is the most among county residents at any single point since tracking of the virus began.
Seven deaths have been reported in the county.
Forty-nine of the reported cases are considered "presumptive," which means those individuals haven't tested positive for the virus but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 5,856 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of July 9.
Umatilla County's July 9 total propelled Oregon to smash its previous daily record for COVID-19 cases with 389 new diagnoses and six deaths.
The number of cases was the highest seen in the state since the start of the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said, and brings total cases statewide to 11,188. There have been at least 230 deaths.
State health officials attributed the high numbers to workplace outbreaks and community spread and have continually warned about concerning upticks in positive COVID-19 tests in rural counties.
Malheur County near the Idaho border saw 31 new cases announced for a total of over 200 cases. The county is one of eight on the state's “watch list” because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The county has seen its case numbers triple since June 23 and experienced one of the highest rates of new cases in the state in the week leading up to July 4, according to the Malheur County Health Department.
The reported deaths July 8 were in Crook, Marion, Umatilla and Clackamas counties.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
