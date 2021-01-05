PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Health Department announced the county’s 58th COVID-19 death in a Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, press release.
The victim is a 94-year-old male who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 29 at Sun Ridge Retirement Community in Pendleton. This individual had underlying medical conditions, according to the press release.
The announcement comes as the health department reported 75 new cases on Jan. 5, bringing the county's total to 5,938 total cases reported in the county, according to the Umatilla County COVID-19 dashboard.
Morrow County reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 850 cases. Morrow County has had eight deaths since the pandemic started earlier this year.
