PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced the county’s 61st COVID-19 death in a Tuesday, Jan. 12, press release.
The victim is a 63-year-old female who died on Dec. 27 at her residence in Umatilla County, according to the state. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, the release said.
The announcement comes as the county reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 12, bringing the county’s total to 6,421 total cases since the pandemic began last year, according to the Umatilla County COVID-19 dashboard.
Morrow County reported four new cases, for a total of 896 since the pandemic began,according to the Morrow County COVID-19 dashboard.
