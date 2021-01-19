PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Health Department announced the county’s 68th COVID-19 death in a Tuesday, Jan. 19, press release.
The victim is a 56-year-old male who tested positive Dec. 17 and died Dec. 30 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. This individual had underlying medical conditions, according to the press release.
The announcement comes as the health department reported 162 new cases, bringing the county's total to 6,803 total cases reported in the county since the pandemic began. The case count includes totals for the weekend and Jan. 18.
Morrow County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 942 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 10 deaths.
