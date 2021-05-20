PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced Umatilla County’s 85th COVID-19 death in a Thursday, May 20, press release.
The victim is a 80-year-old man who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Hospital in Kennewick, Washington, according to county health.
The man had undisclosed underlying health conditions, according to the county.
This is the first reported COVID-19 death in Umatilla County since April 23.
