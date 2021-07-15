PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported its 89th COVID-19-related death on Thursday, July 15.
The victim, according to a press release, is a 68-year-old man who tested positive April 24 and died May 5 at St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. He had underlying health conditions.
The disclosure comes as the county reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total to 8,906 since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.