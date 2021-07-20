PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported its 92nd COVID-19 death Monday, July 19.
Disclosure comes as the county reported 24 new confirmed and presumptive cases, raising the overall total to 8,958 cases since the pandemic began.
The county reported 135 COVID-19 cases last week. That's the highest weekly total since February, according to county health officials.
The victim is a 62-year-old female who tested positive Feb. 10 and died Feb. 28 at Trios Hospital in Kennewick. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
Over the past week, the county has reported three COVID-19 deaths that occurred months ago in Washington.
Alisha Lundgren, the deputy director of Umatilla County Public Health, said the delay is due to Washington having different reporting requirements than Oregon. That means there could be more previously unreported COVID-19 deaths, Lundgren said.
