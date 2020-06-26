UMATILLA COUNTY — A new daily record of COVID-19 cases was reported in Umatilla County and Morrow County reported five cases on Friday, June 26.
The Oregon Health Authority reported earlier on June 26 that a woman from Morrow County had died from the virus but a Morrow County press release stated it was a data entry error that is being corrected.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of the virus in a June 26 press release, which is its most in a single day and increases its total to 428 cases. Six people remain hospitalized with the virus, which is the most reported at a single time since the pandemic began.
Of Umatilla County's 428 cases, 238 are considered active and 186 are considered recovered. Four deaths have been reported in the county.
Twenty-nine of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
Morrow County reported three of its new cases are from Irrigon and two are from Boardman, giving those communities 20 and 23 cases, respectively. Forty-nine total cases have been reported in the county, with six others being attributed to the Heppner, Ione and Lexington area.
There is currently one Morrow County resident hospitalized with the virus, and one death has been reported. Of its 49 cases, 33 are considered active and 14 are considered recovered.
