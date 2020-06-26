UMATILLA COUNTY — A new daily record of COVID-19 cases was reported in Umatilla County and the second death due to the virus was reported in Morrow County on Friday, June 26.
The Umatilla County Public Health Department reported 53 new cases of the virus in a June 26 press release, which is its most in a single day and increases its total to 428 cases. Six people remain hospitalized with the virus, which is the most reported at a single time since the pandemic began.
Of Umatilla County's 428 cases, 238 are considered active and 186 are considered recovered. Four deaths have been reported in the county.
Twenty-nine of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
The Oregon Health Authority reported the second death due to the virus in Morrow County on June 26. According to the state's daily press release, it was a 74-year-old woman who tested positive on June 22, though no information was provided about where she died or whether she had preexisting health conditions.
"An update will be provided when we have additional information," the release stated.
