PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced three COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and one death on Tuesday, Jan. 12, bringing the county's total to 64.
Umatilla County’s 61st death with COVID-19 is a 63-year-old female who died on Dec. 27, 2020, at her residence in Umatilla County, according to the state. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.
The county’s 62nd death with COVID-19 is a 69-year-old male who tested positive Dec. 28, 2020, and died Jan. 1 at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
The county’s 63rd death with COVID-19 is an 89-year-old male who tested positive Dec. 29, 2020, and died Jan. 6 while incarcerated. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
The county’s 64th death with COVID-19 is a 72-year-old male who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Sunday, Jan. 10, while incarcerated. This individual had underlying medical conditions.
The announcements come as the county reported 50 new cases on Jan. 13 and 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 12, bringing the county’s total to 6,471 total cases since the pandemic began last year, according to the Umatilla County COVID-19 dashboard.
Morrow County reported nine new cases on Jan. 13 and four new cases on Jan. 12, for a total of 905 since the pandemic began, according to the Morrow County COVID-19 dashboard. Morrow County has nine deaths related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.