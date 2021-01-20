PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced three COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and one death on Tuesday, Jan. 19, bringing the county's total up to 71 deaths.
The county's 68th death of a person with COVID-19, announced Jan. 19, was a 56-year-old male who tested positive on Dec. 17, 2020, and died on Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. This individual had underlying medical conditions, according to the press release.
The 69th death to be announced was an 82-year-old female who tested positive on Dec. 23, 2020, and died on Dec. 30 at Trios Medical Center in Kennewick, Washington. She had underlying medical conditions.
The 70th death of a person presumed to have COVID-19 was a 62-year-old male who died on Jan. 9 at his residence in Umatilla County. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death, according to the news release.
Umatilla County’s 71st death presumed to have COVID-19 is a 72-year-old male who died on Jan. 8 at his residence in Umatilla County. The death certificate listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.
The announcements come as the health department reported 53 new cases on Jan. 20 and 162 new cases on Jan. 19, bringing the county's total to 6,856 total cases reported in the county since the pandemic began. The Jan. 19 case count includes totals for the weekend and Monday, Jan. 18.
Morrow County reported three new cases on Jan. 20 and 23 new cases on Jan. 19, for a total of 945 since the pandemic began. The county has reported 10 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.