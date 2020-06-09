UMATILLA COUNTY — Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Umatilla County on Tuesday, June 9, bringing the county's case total to 149, according to a press release.
All four of the individuals are currently self-isolating at home, the release stated, though it didn't state whether any have been traced to previously confirmed cases.
Of the county's 149 cases, 119 are considered recovered and 27 are considered active. Somebody is considered recovered when they've gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
Two residents with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, and three deaths have been reported in the county.
Nine of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, the release stated, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,137 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Tuesday.
