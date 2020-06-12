UMATILLA COUNTY — An 87-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30 died at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton on Thursday, June 11, a press release from Umatilla County Public Health Department stated.
It's the fourth death attributed to the virus that's been reported in Umatilla County. The man had existing health conditions, according to the release.
The county also reported one more confirmed case and another presumptive case of the virus on Friday, bringing its case total to 158.
The individual confirmed with the virus Friday is currently self-isolating at home, the release stated, while three residents remain hospitalized.
Of the county's 158 cases, 125 are considered recovered and 29 are considered active. Somebody is considered recovered when they've gone at least 72 hours without symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
Nine of the county's cases are still considered presumptive, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 2,265 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.