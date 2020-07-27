UMATILLA COUNTY — Another large batch of new COVID-19 announcements is pushing Umatilla County toward 2,000 total cases.
In a July 27 press release, Umatilla County Public tallied another 132 new positive cases from a period covering Friday, July 24, Saturday, July 25, Sunday, July 26, and the morning of Monday, July 27. This brings the county’s total to 1,757.
Inactive COVID-19 cases outnumber active cases 1,426-315, but the county’s hospitalization count grew to 12 people. The county has reported a total of 16 coronavirus-related deaths.
More than 1,650 people have tested positive for the virus, while another 100 are presumed positive, meaning they have been in close contact with a confirmed case and are displaying COVID-19 symptoms but have yet to test positive for the virus. There have been 9,602 tests conducted in Umatilla County.
One of the significant sources of the Umatilla County's coronavirus surge has come from the two state prisons in the county.
According to Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution spokesman Ron Miles, 79 inmates and seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, 17 inmates are in isolation and 700 are in "quarantine status."
According to Morrow County Emergency Management’s July 26 update, Morrow County’s three new cases bring the county's total to 250. Medical professionals in the county have conducted 1,184 tests, while one person has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has reported 57 COVID-19 cases on the reservation with 17 active cases, while 39 have recovered.
