UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced the county's 49th COVID-19 death on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
The patient was a 72-year-old woman who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, according to the news release.
She had underlying medical conditions.
