UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced nine new cases of COVID-19 for Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
The Feb. 10 total comes after the county announced 29 new cases on Feb. 9.
The new cases put the county at 7,393 known cases since the pandemic began last year. The county did not report any new deaths, leaving the county's total at 76.
Morrow County reported one new case on Feb. 10 and three new cases on Feb. 9, raising its total to 1,001 new cases since the pandemic started. The county also did not report any new deaths, keeping its total at 13.
