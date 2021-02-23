PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced one new COVID-19-related death on Tuesday, Feb. 23, according to a press release.
Umatilla County’s 81st death with COVID-19 is a 63-year-old female who died on Dec. 17 and died Jan. 2 at her residence in Umatilla County, according to the press release. The individual had underlying medical conditions.
