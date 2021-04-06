PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced one new COVID-19-related death, according to a press release.
Umatilla County’s 83rd death with COVID-19 is a 47-year-old male who tested positive on Feb. 2 and died on Saturday, April 3, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, according to the press release. The individual had underlying conditions.
