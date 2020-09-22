UMATILLA COUNTY — Another six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Umatilla County on Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to a press release from the Umatilla County Public Health Department.
There have been 2,926 total cases reported in the county, the release stated, 152 of which are still considered presumptive. Presumptive cases refer to individuals are showing symptoms of the virus and have a known exposure to the virus but haven't yet tested positive.
The number of residents hospitalized with the virus declined from four to just one as of Sept. 22, according to the release.
There have been 41 deaths reported of county residents who tested positive for COVID-19, with the most recent death being reported on Sept. 8.
