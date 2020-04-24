Umatilla County reports three more cases of COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to rise Friday as Umatilla County Public Health reported three new people have been infected with the virus.
The county identified one of the patients as being in close contact with the previous case, as all three recover from home in self-isolation.
The new cases bring the total number of people actively infected with the coronavirus to 16, while the rest are considered recovered. One patient remains in the hospital.
Most of Umatilla County cases are concentrated in the Hermiston and Umatilla areas, although the county isn’t attributing COVID-19 cases to a specific area if it hasn’t reported more than four cases.
The county hasn’t shared individual demographic data either, but it has begun releasing countywide data.
As of Thursday, more than half of COVID-19 patients were women and more than a quarter were between the ages of 50-59, although the public health department cautioned that the sample size was too small for statistical analysis.
The three cases reported Friday matches three other days for the most reported in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak. As of Friday, 582 tests have been conducted in Umatilla County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.