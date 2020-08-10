UMATILLA COUNTY — Another three Umatilla County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the public health department reported Monday, Aug. 10.
The deaths bring the county’s total to 30, as the county also confirmed 44 new cases of the virus from over the weekend, bringing the case total to 2,287 as of Aug. 10. Eight county residents positive with the virus are currently hospitalized.
The 28th death was a 47-year-old male, who died July 14 at his residence in Umatilla County. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death, the county reported.
Umatilla County’s 29th is a 71-year-old female, who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 5 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The 30th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old female, who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 8 at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
All three had underlying conditions, according to county health.
