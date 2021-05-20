PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced two COVID-19 deaths this week, raising the death toll in the county to 86 since the pandemic began.
The first death was announced on Thursday, May 20, and the second came the following day. They are the first COVID-related deaths reported by the county since April 23, according to county health data.
The first victim is a 80-year-old man who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Hospital in Kennewick, Washington, according to county health.
The second victim is an 82-year-old man who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 19 at Pacific Health and Rehabilitation in Tigard, according to county health.
Both men had undisclosed underlying health conditions, according to the county.
The disclosures come as the county reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 21, raising the total number of cases to 8316 since the pandemic began.
