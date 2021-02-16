UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Public Health Department announced two more COVID-19-related deaths in a Tuesday, Feb. 16, press release, bringing the county's total to 79 since the pandemic began.
The county’s 78th victim of COVID-19 is a 74-year-old man who tested positive on Dec. 29, 2020, and died on Feb. 3 at Good Shepherd Health Care System in Hermiston. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
The county’s 79th victim of COVID-19 is a 98-year-old man who tested positive on Jan. 27 and died in his home on Feb. 3. He had unspecified underlying health conditions.
The two reported deaths come as the county reports 27 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases to 7,465 since the pandemic began.
