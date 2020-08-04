UMATILLA COUNTY — Another two Umatilla County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, the public health department reported Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The deaths mark the 24th and 25th among residents as the county also confirmed 21 new cases of the virus, bringing the case total to 2,112 as of Aug. 4. Nine county residents positive with the virus are currently hospitalized.
The 24th death was a 74-year-old male who died July 28 at Trios Medical Center in Kennewick, Washington after testing positive on July 17, a press release stated. The 25th death was 74-year-old male who died Aug. 1 at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after testing positive on July 12. Both individuals had preexisting health conditions.
Of the county's 2,112 total cases, 2,005 are confirmed while 107 are presumptive, meaning those individuals haven’t tested positive for the virus but have a known exposure to another individual who tested positive and are showing symptoms.
After previously reporting whether cases in the county were "active" or "inactive," the county announced it will no longer be reporting on the status of COVID-19 cases and stated only the Oregon Health Authority will now be providing case recovery data.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, roughly 17% of Umatilla County's cases were considered recovered as of Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.