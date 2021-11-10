UMATILLA COUNTY — Restaurants in Umatilla County enduring the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic can apply for some local financial help.
Gail Nelson, Umatilla County economic development and tourism coordinator, announced in a press release her department has established the COVID-19 Restaurant Relief Grant to provide one-time, short-term financial support to restaurants impacted by the pandemic.
These funds are CARES Act funds passed down from the federal government to the state of Oregon and now to Umatilla County to help restaurants.
“The purpose of these grants is to provide some additional relief to restaurants that were forced to cease indoor operations and provide take-out or outdoor seating only during the ‘Extreme’ category ranking period,” Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer stated in the press release.
Oregon has passed along $100,000 to Umatilla County to disperse to restaurants in grants of $5,000. Applications are available now, and the window to apply closes Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.
“Grant recipients will be selected through lottery drawing,” according to the press release. “Checks processed and distributed before the end of the calendar year.”
To qualify for the grant, a restaurant must have its headquarters in Umatilla County and operating withing the county; employ 25 or fewer full time equivalent employees; and must have been in business and operating prior to March 1, 2020.
The county will accept only one application per business entity, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible.
To apply, go to www.umatillacounty.net/grants and click on the Restaurant Relief Grant button on the website’s home page. Complete and submit the application online. If you do not have computer access, you can pick up a paper application at each community’s city hall and return the completed application to that city hall by the Nov. 29 deadline.
The drawing for the grants will be on Nov. 30.
The county will notify successful grant applicants via email and ask them to submit a completed W9 form before mailing grant award checks.
